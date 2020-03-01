Air Force rode a hot hand into Las Vegas, and now it’ll ride it into the second round.
The seventh-seeded Falcons led throughout in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament, toppling No. 10 Colorado State 60-48 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It was the second win in four days for the Falcons over the Rams. It was also Air Force’s third consecutive victory and sixth in its past eight games.
This from a program that had never won more than five Mountain West games in a season and entered Sunday with a 3-20 all-time record in the tournament. Now it’ll face second-seeded Boise State in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Falcons (10-20) scored the first six points, then led 10-2, 16-4 and 30-11 before the Rams closed within nine points. Briana Autrey’s layup just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer and Riley Snyder’s 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth put the Falcons up 15 and sucked any remaining drama out of the contest.
“Us being able to come out and hit some shots early, it just made you feel like, hey, everything's going to be OK,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “And then we continued to defend really tough.”
The Rams (12-18) committed 15 turnovers compared to Air Force’s eight and were outrebounded 43-21.
Autrey and Snyder, both sophomores, led the Falcons with 15 points apiece. Snyder, the reigning Mountain West player of the week, has averaged 20.5 points over the past eight games to key the best surge for the program since it moved to Division I in the late 1990s.
Kaelin Immel scored 13 points with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals on the day she became Air Force’s first women’s player to earn all-Mountain West first-team honors.
Immel and fellow junior Emily Conroe (10 points, 11 rebounds) each reached double figures in scoring, just as they did two years ago in a first-round victory over Utah State in the tournament.
No one else from this year’s team has been beyond the first round.
“I think, honestly, going into that unknown with such a young group of players, knowing that we could be here next year, too, gives us that extra boost of confidence to just trust each other and do everything we can to make a run here,” Immel said.
Boise State has won four of the past five tournament titles and went 2-0 against the Falcons this season — winning 70-61 in January at Boise State and 74-69 on Feb. 12 at Clune Arena in a game that was tied 61-61 with 4:30 left.
“This is a really special Boise State team, very talented, has had a lot of success, almost all seniors,” Gobrecht said. “It's just a huge challenge to play them, but it's the kind of challenge you can get pretty excited about, especially since I think we all know this is our last chance to play against this particular Boise State team.”