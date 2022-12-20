The Air Force women’s basketball team completed its nonconference gauntlet early Tuesday with a 62-44 loss at Oklahoma State.

It was the Falcons fifth game against teams from Power Five competition in the span of 31 days. They went 0-5 in those games that also included Colorado, Michigan, Georgia Tech and Northwestern but will undoubtedly enter Mountain West play ready for its level of competition.

The top six teams the Falcons (5-7) played in the nonconference average a 63.5 ranking in the NCAA’s NET rankings. For context, there is not a single Mountain West team ranked in the top 73.

Senior Kamri Heath, an Oklahoma native, scored 21 points to pace the Falcons on Tuesday. She also finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

The Falcons, who rank sixth in the nation with 13.8 steals per game, were unable to consistently pry to ball loose from Oklahoma State. Air Force had just four steals against the Big 12 foe. Turnovers in general were a nonfactor, with Air Force committing nine and Oklahoma State eight.

The difference came in the Cowgirls outscoring the Falcons 42-24 in the paint.

Oklahoma State (10-2) shot 42.1% from the field, while Air Force was at 31.7%.

The Falcons’ next game is the Mountain West opener against Utah State at home on Dec. 29.