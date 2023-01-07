The Air Force women couldn’t quite shoot their way out of a deficit, falling 64-59 at Nevada on Saturday.
It was the Falcons’ third road game in a seven-day stretch.
Nevada led for more than 34 minutes and moved in front by nine points with 3:07 remaining. The Falcons clawed back in it partially behind 11-of-12 shooting from the 3-point line, but as they shot 4-of-18 from 3-point range there wasn’t enough firepower to overcome the final hurdle.
Madison Smith led with 17 points, with Jo Huntimer adding 12 points with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
The Falcons (7-9, 2-2 Mountain West) had split the previous two road games during this stretch, falling at New Mexico on Jan. 1 and topping San Jose State on Thursday.
Depending on what stakes the Falcons are playing for in two months when the conference season winds down, this could be one that hurts. The Wolf Pack (4-9, 2-1) entered Saturday ranked No. 213 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, the lowest-ranked team to beat Air Force this season. The Falcons’ previous eight losses had come to teams that average a 99 ranking by that metric.
Nevada finished last season a half a game ahead of the Falcons in the Mountain West standings, though the Falcons then topped them in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Air Force was outrebounded 37-27, as Nevada took an 11-7 edge in second-chance points.
The next three games for Air Force will be played at Clune Arena – vs. Wyoming on Wednesday, vs. Fresno State on Jan. 14, and vs. San Jose State on Jan. 16.