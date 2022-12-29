This time when Air Force huffed and puffed, they found they could blow their opponent right over.
That hadn’t generally been the case for the first two months of the season, as the Falcons women’s basketball team endured a schedule that included five opponents from Power Five conferences. But what took place in a 77-63 victory over Utah State at Clune Arena in Thursday’s Mountain West opener showed why coach Chris Gobrecht opted to put her team through such a gauntlet.
“I’d really like to think that so much of what this team has gone through had a lot to do with them being so tough down the stretch,” Gobrecht said.
The Aggies led by two points late in the third quarter before the Falcons closed the game on a 26-10 stretch.
“We were pretty excited to play people that were the same size as us,” said sophomore point guard Jo Huntimer, who scored 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists. “I think that was the biggest thing. They didn’t have an advantage size-wise, quickness; we were able to keep up with them.”
Utah State entered Thursday sitting at No. 301 (out of 361) in the NCAA’s NET rankings.
The Falcons (6-7, 1-0 Mountain West) have played three teams in the top 50 (No. 15 Michigan, No. 33 Colorado and No. 46 Oklahoma State). Of their seven losses, six came away from home, five were against Power Five teams, and four of those losses came by single digits.
It was the kind of stretch that can fortify a team or crush its spirit.
“We definitely lost confidence; then we had a team kumbayah session and we got it back together,” Huntimer said. “Our biggest thing is playing as a team. We were struggling with that … but we were playing good competition and we realized that. And we were able to keep up with them for parts of a game, and we realized we play better when we play as a team, and that’s what got our confidence back in this game, too.”
The team aspect wasn’t an issue. The Falcons forced 25 turnovers against the Aggies (3-9, 0-1) while committing just 10, leading to a 28-13 edge in points off turnovers and 17 more shot attempts (64-47). Air Force also had 16 assist, doubling Utah State’s eight.
The only difference was the level of competition, and that was, again, the idea all along.
“I’m excited,” said Kamri Heath, who led the Falcons with 18 points. “We’ve been talking about it — UNLV, New Mexico, the big games in our conference, don’t really mean much to us considering we’ve played five Power Five schools in our nonconference play.
“We’re not scared of anybody — we’re excited to play them.”