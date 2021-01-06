Air Force's women’s basketball team notched its most lopsided victory in Mountain West history, doing it against the unbeaten four-time defending conference champions.
The host Falcons came up with 16 steals, shot 47.1% from the 3-point line and hit 84.2% of their free throws in a 76-52 victory over Boise State.
Air Force outscored the Broncos 24-0 from 3, as Boise State went 0 for 12 from deep.
The Falcons (2-5, 0-2 Mountain West) had been plagued by COVID-19 issues this season, limiting player and coach availability during a rough start.
Coach Chris Gobrecht’s team had five players in double figures — Emily Conroe (14), Riley Snyder (13), Briana Autrey (12), Audrey Gadison (12) and Nikki McDonald (10). The contributions from Gadison and McDonald came off the bench, where the Falcons’ subs outscored Boise State’s 33-19.
Boise State (5-1) had won 13 consecutive games, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation behind Princeton (22), UConn (15) and North Carolina State (15). The Broncos had won 10 in a row against Mountain West competition.
"For us personally as a coaching staff, we've never beat Boise, so it means a great deal to beat Boise," Gobrecht said on the team's website. "I wouldn't have cared if was by two points, I was just happy to get the win.
"We just had a good night. We had two 3-pointers off the glass and were in the right place to pick the ball up off the floor, it was just our night. All said, I think it was fueled by our pressure defense. That is a very proud program, and we know that they're going to come back on Friday with smoke pouring out of their ears so we've got to get ready."