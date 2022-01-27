Air Force was (mostly) whole again, and there wasn’t much San Diego State could do with that.
Riley Snyder had 17 points and eight rebounds while Haley Jones posted 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Falcons rolled over the Aztecs 59-46 in San Diego on Thursday.
Snyder and Jones were among the host of players missing earlier this week when the Falcons played just six players in a one-point loss to Nevada that saw the potential game-winner slip off the rim at the buzzer.
Lauren McDonald (five points) also returned, leaving only Dasha MacMillan missing among players the Falcons (11-9, 5-4 Mountain West) expect to have back for significant time this season.
San Diego State (9-10, 3-5) kept itself in the game early by capitalizing on a disparity of foul calls, going 9-of-10 from the line over the first 20 minutes while Air Force was just 0-for-1.
The Aztecs received no free throw opportunities in the third quarter and Air Force surged ahead, outscoring them 23-12 in the quarter.
Cierra Winters scored seven of her 11 points in the third.
The Falcons led 42-35 in rebounding, 15-4 in second-chance points and, with a deeper pool of reserves, 22-4 in bench scoring. The Air Force offense hit 24 field goals and had assists on 16 of those shots.
Air Force has surged to four wins in the past six games. The losses came on a game-winner with 2 seconds left at Wyoming and the narrow, shorthanded loss to Nevada. The other four were victories that came by an average of 14.8 points.
The Falcons will remain on the road and face red-hot UNLV (16-4, 8-1) on Saturday. The Rebels have won six in a row, including an 85-79 win over New Mexico on Thursday that was the Lobos’ first loss of the conference season.