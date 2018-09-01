Defense, delays and, perhaps, indecision at quarterback. And then a little more defense for Air Force.
Stony Brook essentially had two halftimes to scheme, thanks to a pair of nearly 40-minute lightning delays, but unearthed no answers against a revamped defense in a 38-0 opening victory for the Falcons on Saturday.
Air Force’s defense scored a touchdown on Kyle Johnson’s 32-yard interception return, kept the FCS opponent out of the end zone on consecutive possessions that started inside the Air Force 20-yard line and gave up just 75 total yards, the fewest allowed by the program in more than half a century.
“I think we did a good job of setting the tone of how we want the season to go,” said sophomore defensive end Jordan Jackson on a day the defense created two turnovers, limited Story Brook to four first downs and broke up five passes.
Only San Diego in 1956 gained fewer yards against Air Force.
“Obviously a goose egg is great to see,” said sophomore linebacker Lakota Wills, who made five tackles with a sack. “But we just go after each play as a new play. We’re not focused on that.”
Air Force allowed just 30 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Stony Brook had just three plays longer than 4 yards, and none longer than 12.
“We did not execute correctly and if you don’t execute on offense it’s going to be a problem,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said.
Despite the rousing success for a defense that needed tangible evidence of improvement after struggles throughout the 2017 season, this was far from a flawless day for the Falcons.
The punt team had two miscues that gave the Seawolves a short field. One came when punter Charlie Scott couldn’t handle a snap and was thrown for a 10-yard loss, the other when Stony Brook’s Donavin Washington returned a punt 37 yards.
Both times the defense covered for the miscues.
Offensively, the Falcons put up points on just three of the drives led by starting quarterback Arion Worthman during a performance he called “subpar.”
Worthman went 2-of-8 passing for 29 yards, ran for 66 yards, lost a fumble and was lifted in the third quarter for junior backup Isaiah Sanders. The Falcons led 24-0 at the time, so it was not a move made in desperation, but none of the other starters had been pulled at that point.
“It was a decision that we made,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the switch. “We’re going to need at least two quarterbacks and get strong play out of them all season long.”
Sanders entered and immediately guided a 20-play, 88-yard drive that ate 10 minutes, 44 seconds.
Worthman, Sanders and third-string quarterback Donald Hammond III each scored touchdowns, as did fullback Cole Fagan — who ran 18 times for 67 yards after replacing Parker Wilson, who left the field with his foot in a walking boot.