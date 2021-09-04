Air Force showcased a potential star in Micah Davis and otherwise put together a perfunctory performance in the season opener as it beat Lafayette 35-14 on Saturday.
The Falcons built a 21-point halftime lead before Lafayette scored in the third quarter and prompted Air Force to keep its starters in the game until deep into the fourth quarter, a departure from the norm in the typical openers against opponents from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.
A crowd of 30,012 was on hand for the game, the first at Falcon Stadium with pads since the end of the 2019 season.
Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 111 yards and quarterback Haaziq Daniels ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 50 yards.
The new star was Davis, a sophomore who saw limited action last year. He ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and made two catches — including a spectacular one-handed grab for a first down on a third-and-6 play — as he also fielded punts.
Davis scored the season’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run and later scored from 16. He had another run for 69 yards that was called back for a holding penalty on Air Force downfield.
Lafayette did most of its damage in the air, throwing for 243 yards and completing 18 of 29 attempts.