Air Force will visit San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium for the first time on Saturday, but that aspect of the trip isn’t what has Falcons players excited.
“I’m just excited to have better weather,” said safety Camby Goff, who was no fan of the temperatures in the teens this past Saturday when the Falcons hosted Colorado State. “I’m excited to have some decent weather, not wear a handwarmer or long sleeves; just better conditions than what we had last week.”
The high is supposed to be in the upper 60s in San Diego on Saturday, with an overnight low of 48.
But rarer than the weather is the chance to see a new in-conference facility. UNLV began playing in Allegiant Stadium last year. Air Force played there in October for the first time and won. Colorado State opened Canvas Stadium in 2017 and Air Force is 3-0 in the building. All other venues in the Mountain West – or at the rival service academies – are decades old, so this is a unique opportunity to visit a new spot.
The stadium is located on San Diego State’s Mission Valley Campus, about 10 minutes from the main campus. It seats 35,000, making it vastly different than the 60,000-seat Qualcomm Stadium – built in 1983 – that the Aztecs previously shared with the San Diego Chargers before they left for Los Angeles.
“At Qualcomm it was a big hole,” coach Brady Hoke said. “You could have 15,000 in there and it would seem like it was maybe 3,000.”
The Aztecs, who spent last season playing in a Major League Soccer Stadium, are 5-1 in their new home.
“It means everything to SDSU,” linebacker Caden McDonald, a two-time All-Mountain West selection. “We had the COVID year, so no fans were allowed in California. Then the next year we were two hours away in Carson, so now our fans had to drive two hours just to come watch us play. So we didn’t really have the homefield advantage then.”
There’s no telling how much longer Snapdragon Stadium will remain a Mountain West venue. Various reports have suggested San Diego State will join the Pac-12, helping to fill a void created by the defection of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.
But for now, the Falcons are excited to see a new place. And the weather won't hurt, either.
“I love the away games,” offensive lineman Everett Smalley said. “I love going on the road, seeing new places, new teams. It’s a lot different. I love traveling, so I love the away games. I always have a lot of fun. So I’m excited to see the new stadium they have.”