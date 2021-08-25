Unvaccinated spectators will be required to wear masks at all times at Falcon Stadium during the Sept. 4 season opener against Lafayette, the Air Force Academy announced on Wednesday.
Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks outdoors, but in keeping with Department of Defense and academy policies, all will be required to wear masks indoors (press box, Blue and Silver Club, suites, elevators and restrooms).
The academy released its requirements as those for the 2021 season but added the policies will be constantly evaluated.
Air Force will not require vaccination verification.