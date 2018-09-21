LOGAN, Utah • In Game 3, after one week off, Air Force 2.0 will be unveiled.
Much of what that entails remains a mystery at this point. Who will play quarterback? Who plays tailback? What defensive adjustments in personnel and scheme will show themselves?
The only certainty is that the Falcons (1-1) are in need of a lift playing a team at Utah State that has provided an even match and a quality opportunity to gauge where coach Troy Calhoun’s team is after a week off to retool following two largely flat performances.
“Early bye weeks tend to get a bad name,” said safety Garrett Kauppila, explaining why he feels the time off came at the right time. “Sometimes it only takes one or two games to realize, ‘OK, we prepared in this manner, and these are things that work and these are the things that don’t work.’ It doesn’t always take a long time to see those things. … Sometimes it’s nice make a few adjustments.”
The areas of concern are numerous. The Falcons’ usually powerful running game managed just 209 yards in the lone test against an FBS opponent, a 33-27 loss at Florida Atlantic. The passing offense ranks 126th in the nation, the passing defense is 97th and the team is plus-zero in turnover margin.
Utah State (2-1) has proven to be the kind of team to expose those flaws. The Aggies rank fourth nationally in scoring (54.7 ppg), third in the Mountain West in scoring defense and feature a veteran team with 18 returning starters on offense and defense that Air Force coach Troy Calhoun calls the best squad he’s seen in Logan.
And that’s saying something, considering the matchups these teams have produced. Air Force has won three straight in the series, with each coming by a touchdown and each producing at least 47 combined points. Before that, Utah State handled the Falcons in 2013-14 by a combined score of 86-36.
“They’ll be very fresh and show us some stuff I’m sure we haven’t seen on tape,” Utah State coach Matt Wells predicted.
But what? Junior Isaiah Sanders has been practicing with the first team at quarterback, but there’s no guarantee he’ll trot out for the first snap over senior Arion Worthman or even Donald Hammond III.
Sanders would be the logical choice, considering his performance last year in a 38-35 victory over Utah State in his first career start. He ran 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
“He ran right through us and we looked like Mount Logan Middle School,” Wells said.
But Air Force has had time to analyze its weaknesses, which largely date back to late last year in a 5-7 season, and perhaps a different skill set is needed to execute the tweaks Calhoun and offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen have in mind.
Calhoun has prevented Thiessen and his quarterbacks from speaking with media in the lead-up to this game.
The quarterback spot, which has seen Worthman and Sanders split the starts this year, isn’t the only one in flux for Air Force. Tailbacks Joseph Saucier, Nolan Eriksen and Kade Remsberg are each viable candidates to carry the load on Saturday. Remsberg has just one career carry. The backup fullback appears to be Christian Mallard, who has just four career carries.
How this all plays out can be seen on ESPN2 with an 8:15 kickoff scheduled.
“You don’t want to open the season being 1-2,” safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “2-1 sounds a lot better. It’s definitely a huge game.”