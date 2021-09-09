For the past four years, Air Force has had nothing to show for its efforts for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy but a series of close calls.

Last year it was two missed field goals inside 40 yards and an Army touchdown with 1:13 remaining that sealed Air Force’s trophy fate in a 10-7 loss in the season finale.

Two years ago it was a Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry’s touchdown with 23 seconds remaining that was the game-winner.

The year before that a final drive at West Point stalled at the Army 40-yard line and the Falcons lost 17-14.

And back in 2017, what played out was simply bizarre. Air Force piled up 621 yards of offense in Annapolis, Md., but lost 48-45 to Navy on a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. Then it was blanked 21-0 at home against Army, snapping a decades-long, 306-game streak without being shut out.

Air Force will pack all that heartache with it as it travels to Navy this week for a Sept. 11 showdown with the Midshipmen to kick off the round-robin for the trophy the Falcons haven’t captured since 2016.

“Really, it would be redemption,” senior linebacker Demonte Meeks said.

Meeks was part of the Class of 2021 — though he, like several others, didn’t play last year as they utilized turnbacks that meant a semester-long separation from the academy — that went through its four years without capturing a CIC trophy. The Falcons endured a seven-year drought in the series from 2004-2009, meaning the three graduating classes from 2008-2010 didn’t win it. Prior to that, it had been since 1982 since an Air Force class went through without hoisting the trophy.

But with Meeks, Jordan Jackson, Tre Bugg and several others still playing one more season from the Class of 2021, that mark can, more or less, be erased with a victory.

Army won trophy in 2017, ’18 and ’20, and Navy took it in 2019. Air Force still holds the overall lead in the series — Falcons have won the trophy 20 times, Navy 16 and Army 9.

Meeks explained that the key to stretching that lead back out for the Falcons will come down to little things — fitting gaps, sticking to your assignment, etc. — because it’s always something little that ends up separating the game in the end.

“The longer you play,” he said, “you know these games come down to three plays.”