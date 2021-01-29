Air Force will begin closed-door spring football Tuesday that will conclude in early March without a spring football game.
The Falcons have traditionally stayed away from formal spring games, but they have generally held a team scrimmage either at Falcon Stadium or at high school fields in the surrounding area. None of those will happen this year, at least not for the public to view.
All of the practices –tentatively scheduled for twice a week and on Saturdays through March 6 – will be closed to the public and media as the academy remains closed to visitors due to COVID-19.
The only chance at a glimpse at the Air Force over the spring season will come through videos posted to the team’s social media account and sent periodically to media.
Coach Troy Calhoun’s team went 3-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season.