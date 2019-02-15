Utah State already owns a 17-point victory over Air Force this season.
And yet at the same time, the Aggies know they haven’t really seen the Falcons yet.
On Jan. 5, Air Force was without Ryan Swan because of a concussion. Lavelle Scottie was mired in a shooting slump. Freshman A.J. Walker was a scouting report afterthought. And the Falcons were far removed from the comforts of Clune Arena.
None of that figures to be the case Saturday, when Utah State pays its return visit to Air Force.
“It is a totally different environment,” Aggies coach Craig Smith said. “It's a much smaller arena. It's very loud in there. They get the football team on the one side. You talk about it, but sometimes you make it a bigger deal than it is and it becomes a bigger deal than it is.”
Air Force is 4-2 at home in conference play, outscoring opponents by two points per game (and that’s with a 32-point loss to Colorado State skewing the numbers). On the road, the Falcons are 1-5 and being outscored by 12 points per game.
So, home court alone would be enough to suggest this one might be interesting, even with Utah State (19-6, 9-3 Mountain West) entering as the No. 2 team in the conference with nine wins in its past 11 games.
But it’s the personnel differences that Air Force (10-14, 5-7) will need to rely on if it is to earn its best victory of the season.
Swan’s absence in the 79-62 loss in Logan, Utah, was cushioned by a career-best performance with Keaton Van Soelen (16 points), but the Falcons are obviously at their best with Swan — averaging a double-double 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds in the team’s conference victories.
Scottie made just 5 of 19 shots at Utah State, part of a three-game stretch in which he shot 33 percent. Since then he is averaging 18.4 points and shooting 58 percent. He’s scored 59 points in the past two games, the best two-game output for a Falcons player in six years.
“He's playing at an extremely high level,” Smith said. “He's getting a lot of shots up. He's a mismatch guy. He plays basically the four for them. He's a powerful, really athletic guy who can make some 3s, but he's also very crafty and very athletic around the basket.
“He's a good shooter out there. As the year goes on, you find a comfort level.”
Then there’s Walker, who entered the first meeting as a role player who over his previous five games had averaged 3.2 points and 18 minutes, mostly off the bench. It was against Utah State that Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich decided to install him as his starting point guard. Walker has since averaged more than 30 minutes and has reached double figures in scoring eight of the past nine games.
But if there’s a similarity between the Falcons now and in early January, it’s that they are a struggling team with a fragile psyche. Then, they were in the midst of a 1-5 stretch. Now, they have lost three of four, including a crushing 77-72 loss Tuesday at UNLV in which they led in the final 30 seconds but let an elusive road victory slip away late.
That January stretch was cured by a surprise victory over a San Diego State team now sitting in the Mountain West’s top four. A similar opportunity presents itself again.
Player to stop
Sam Merrill, junior guard. Merrill is averaging 20.4 points per game in Mountain West play for Utah State. From 3-point range, he’s shooting 39.7 percent. The Aggies rank second in the conference in scoring (79 ppg), and he’s one who can catch fire and set a pace the Falcons will struggle to keep.
Key stat
Utah State leads the Mountain West defensively, allowing 66.3 ppg and a 38.8 shooting percentage. Air Force has failed to shoot 38.8 percent six times this season and is 2-4 in those games.