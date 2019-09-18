Tim Harris was the MVP of the 1985 Air Force water polo team, and has the trophy — a replica of the academy’s Eagle and Fledglings Statue — sitting in the den.
His son, Campbell, wants one to put another beside it.
Campbell is a junior at Air Force, a 6-foot-5 center and “focal point” of the team, according to coach Ryan Brown.
“He has the talent to (win) it. We put him in situations where he could absolutely be that person,” Brown said. “Whether he’s going to do it or not, that’s really up to him.”
Dad Tim was in the first recruiting class of Water Polo Hall of Famer Jeff Heidmous, who coached the Falcons for 25 years before Brown took over ahead of the 2018 season. Campbell was in Heidmous’ last recruiting class.
During trips to the beach, Class of ‘86 and Class of ‘21 will square off.
“He’s had 30 years of the ball coming at his face,” Campbell said. “He’s seen some stuff.”
It wasn’t always that picture-perfect. Campbell swam competitively, but wasn’t steered toward water polo and never seriously tried it until he was 12. He had an enviable guide in Air Force’s former goalie and captain, but given his age, he didn’t appreciate it.
Campbell tried to do too much, struggled to put backspin on the ball and was just chucking it as hard as he could. He recalls bickering and swimming away from his dad while he was giving him tips.
Tim sympathizes. He picked the pool because his own father was his baseball coach, and knew nothing about water polo.
“It’s always hard being coached by your dad,” Tim said.
Campbell was tall but skinny and not confident in his abilities.
In high school, that turned around. His father would come straight from work, still in his flight suit, and record Campbell’s matches for analysis and footage for prospective schools. Harris would hear Tim’s reactions on the tapes — “dang it” after mistakes or ejections, “nice shot, Campbell,” when applicable.
The appreciation is fully there now.
“That kind of goes with the whole appreciation for him and the Air Force,” Harris said. “When he went to work, he went in green pajamas each day, and I didn’t really understand it. Now it’s like ... he came after work to watch me play after he’d been flying for 10-plus hours.
“It’s cool to be able to say, my dad went here. I get to live in his footsteps.”
Campbell wanted to follow in his father’s professional footsteps as well and fly C-17 cargo aircraft, but his red-green colorblindness may keep him from that. He has several months to sort his post-grad options.
In the meantime, he and Air Force sit 5-3 after a five-game winning streak came to an end last weekend against two top-10 teams.
The Falcons host the Air Force Tournament this weekend.
They play Lindenwood and Brown University on Saturday and Long Beach State — which handed Air Force its most recent, stinging defeat by a score of 17-8 — and Chapman on Sunday.
What Campbell called ill temperament as a teen has given way to what Brown calls an emotional player. That, Brown can work with.
“He kind of draws people toward him,” Brown said. “He wears his emotions on his sleeve.”
Campbell has seen the team become more united during his years at Air Force.
“In the last two years, we’re really connected. It’s fun to go to practice,” Campbell said. “That connection bleeds into the pool.”
Tim used to fly the team to tournaments on occasion before retiring from the Air Force in 2017 and becoming a pilot and instructor for United. These days, among other things, he organizes pregame tailgates.
“If it’s good enough for football, it’s good enough for water polo,” Tim said.
“I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great sport, and they’ve got a great team. (Campbell’s) turned out pretty good.”