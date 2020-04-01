Air Force didn’t fly blind in a coaching search conducted with the nation largely on coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Athletic director Nathan Pine and a search committee met in person with five finalists at the Westin Hotel at Denver International Airport early last week in an interview process that resulted in Tuesday’s hiring of Joe Scott as the new Falcons’ basketball coach.
“It’s one form of communication over the telephone, it’s another when we’re actually sitting there with some in-depth conversations about the Air Force Academy and Air Force basketball,” Pine said. “We were able to have those face-to-face conversations early last week and then got ourselves to the finish line in our decision.”
The early part of the process was, in a sense, eased by the pandemic. With most conference tournaments ending and no NCAA Tournament held, coaches were readily available for phone interviews.
Pine said he worked with the search firm Ventura Partners to vet the final candidates after he had whittled down the list.
The search was financed through the Air Force Academy Athletic Corp., which will also pay Scott’s salary. The AFAAC, as a nonprofit, does not release details of contracts, though the academy said the deal runs for five years.
Scott’s introductory press conference was held via teleconference Wednesday, as he remains in Georgia.
The communication difficulties will indefinitely remain a part of the reality for a new coach trying to implement his system. Scott phoned Air Force’s returning players Tuesday and said he’ll continue to work with them remotely for now, knowing he’s missing out on the advantages of face-to-face communication.
“They are difficult circumstances just because you can’t coach them,” he said. “They feel that as much as I do. Often times that’s unbelievably important to develop the relationship.”