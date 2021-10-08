Areas of intrigue we'll track as Wyoming visits Air Force at 5 p.m. Saturday on FS2 and 740 AM KVOR.
Is this where the passing game explodes?
Air Force completed just one pass last week and is averaging three pass completions per game. The last time the team went so long with comparable few throws came over the first eight games of the 2015 season when it averaged 4.5 completions per game. During the final three games of that stretch the Falcons averaged 408.3 rushing yards. As opponents threw all their resources as stopping the run, quarterback Karson Roberts turned in a four-game stretch with 873 passing yards that propelled the team to its lone Mountain West Mountain Division title. Air Force could be in a similar spot, having averaged 430.3 yards over the past three weeks.
Next man up for Air Force, again
Injuries continue to mount for the Falcons’ offense. The Gazette has learned that those set to miss this game are tight end Kyle Patterson, receiver David Cormier, slot receiver Micah Davis and tailback DeAndre Hughes. Those are players who have combined for 79.4 percent of the receiving yardage and are the top leading rushers outside the fullbacks and quarterbacks. So far the Falcons have forged ahead despite missing pieces, scoring 30-plus points in every game but a 23-3 victory at Navy. Look for increased roles for players like Brandon Lewis, Dane Kinamon, Caden Blum and Jake Spiewak… or just expect a hefty diet of carries for the fullbacks and quarterback Haaziq Daniels until Wyoming shows it can stop it.
The play of Wyoming QB Sean Chambers
Wyoming’s ability to run the ball vs. Air Force has been limited in recent years, as the Cowboys have failed to rush for more than 4 yards per attempt against the Falcons in any of their six games under coach Craig Bohl. A variable has been the efficiency in the passing game. In the four wins over Air Force under Bohl, the Cowboys are 64-of-108 (59%) passing for an average of 227 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. In the two losses, Wyoming is 25 of 47 (53%) for an average of 151 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. That puts the pressure on Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers, who is completing 58.2% of his passes this year for an average of 188 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.