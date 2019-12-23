The hype around the Cheez-It Bowl is built around the matchup of Air Force vs. Air Raid.
The No. 24 Falcons feature a top-three rushing attack. Washington State leads the nation in passing yards.
Such matchups are usually misnomers, as the offenses won’t share the field at the same time. But in this case, it’s Air Force’s offense that might prove to be the best defense against that Cougars attack masterminded by Mike Leach.
The Falcons (10-2) rank eighth in the nation in time of possession. They’ve had 28 drives this season that have chewed at least 5 minutes off the clock.
If they’re running, and running the clock, against a Cougars (6-6) team that ranks 78th against the run and 52nd in time of possession, Washington State would have limited chances to flash its unique offense.
“You try to make the most of the ones you have,” Leach told The Gazette when asked about the potential of limited possessions. “And we operate kind of quickly, so that might mitigate it a little bit. But the biggest thing and most difficult thing of all is you've got to stop Air Force. And that's a real challenge right there.”
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation with 5,228 passing yards as he has continued the line of high-profile Cougars quarterbacks that include Drew Bledsoe, Ryan Leaf, Gardner Minshew and Mark Rypien.
Leaf, by the way, will provide color commentary for the game on ESPN's broadcast.
Defending the pass has long been Air Force’s weakest spot on defense. It ranks 83rd nationally in team passing efficiency defense, a category in which it was 116th and 106th over the past two seasons.
The Cougars run just enough — averaging 72.5 yards per game — that defenses can’t completely rethink their approach to contend with the volume of passing.
And on the other side, the Falcons are averaging 292.5 rushing yards per game. However, Air Force’s passing attack behind quarterback Donald Hammond III has produced 1,572 yards and one of the most prolific receiving tandems in school history. Geraud Sanders and Ben Waters have combined for 1,382 yards and 14 touchdowns — the most for a duo since the program adopted the option-based offense in 1980.
So, yes, it’ll be Air Force vs. the Air Raid at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, but it’s so much more complicated than that.
“They’ll do what they do best, we’ll do what we do best,” Sanders said. “But don’t count out the pass, for sure, from us, even though we run the ball a lot.”