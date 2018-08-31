Odds and ends to get you ready for Air Force’s football opener against Stony Brook, scheduled for noon Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
Don’t be that team
Look, it happens. FBS teams lose to FCS opponents. San Jose State’s loss to UC Davis (coached by former Boise State and Colorado coach Dan Hawkins) dropped the Mountain West to 0-1 in those games this year. Stony Brook beat Army six years ago and last year gave a top-15 South Florida team a handful in taking a tied game into the fourth quarter. Air Force has had no such trouble so far, going 22-0 when playing down. But mess around with enough of these games – particularly like a playoff squad, like the Seawolves — and surprises can happen.
All that is shiny and new
The opener always feels new. This one will more so than others, as Air Force will dress in a much larger, renovated locker room that was done as part of a full gutting of the stadium’s north side. Also, the Falcons will be playing in their Airpower Series uniforms honoring AC-130s (with an AC-130 flyby part of the plan as well). Between all that and Parents’ Weekend bringing families in for a play-down game, there could be opportunities for distractions if the Falcons let down their guard.
How many offensive linemen play?
This is probably a bad game to gauge exactly how Air Force will handle its offensive line rotation, as the Falcons have averaged 54 points in their past three openers against FCS teams and have played pretty much everyone who dressed. But in the first half, in particular, it will be interesting to see if they indeed go with a series-by-series rotation at virtually all of the up-front spots on offense or settle into something more resembling a set first team.
$1
Cost of a Dunkin’ Donuts medium hot or iced coffee the day after an Air Force football victory, an offer good in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas this season.
10
FBS transfers on Stony Brook’s roster, including players who initially attended Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland and Boston College.
48
Combined number of career carries for Air Force’s top four tailbacks – Joseph Saucier, Nolan Eriksen, Nolan Rembserg and Malik Miller. That is just four more than the carries quarterback Isaiah Sanders had in last year’s finale against Utah State.
233
Rushing yards then-sophomore Jacobi Owens posted in the season opener against Nicholls in 2014. That was the last time Air Force opened a season with as much inexperience at tailback as it has this year. Owens was making his debut, as Saucier and Remsberg will be Saturday.
35,049
Average attendance at the Parent’s Weekend opener vs. FCS opponents over the past five years at Falcon Stadium, about 8,000 more than average attendance for the other 15 home games in that span.
QUOTABLE
“One of my biggest motivations has been my parents. Being able to have them finally come out and watch me play Division I football, I mean, you grow up and that’s a dream as a kid. … Knowing that you’ve got somebody who’s been with you when you’ve been a three on the depth chart, when you’ve been a starter or you’ve been on special teams; it’s awesome knowing that the fruits of your labor have paid off and you’ll have people there supporting you.”
DAILEN SUTTON – senior who will likely make his first start Saturday as Air Force celebrates Parents’ Weekend