Air Force's season opens the 2023 football season at home on Saturday against Robert Morris.

Here are the details.

Robert Morris at Air Force

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV/Stream: Altitude – In Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV (Channel 681). It is not available on Dish or through Comcast. A stream with the Altitude broadcast can be found at GoAirForceFalcons.com and the Mountain West Network

Broadcast crew: Vic Lombardi (play-by-play), Ted Sundquist (analyst), Katy Winge (reporter)

Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver

Air Force broadcast crew: Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst)

WHAT I’LL BE WATCHING

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman breaks down three specific areas he’ll be monitoring during the game.

Air Force’s cornerback position

While the quarterback position has grabbed the headlines, the cornerback position is equally unsettled for Air Force. After the unexpected departure of Michael Mack and a knee injury to Eian Castonguay, the Falcons went from two returning starters to starting anew at the spot. This week’s depth chart lists Jerome Gaillard Jr., a 6-foot-4 junior who converted from safety this offseason, as a starter on one side and junior Jamari Bellamy and senior Corey Collins as possible starters on the other side. Bellamy started four games last year. Juniors Trey Williams and Tyme Collins have frequently been mentioned as candidates for playing time as well. The competition at the spot won’t end on Saturday, but it will be interesting to see who is running from the inside lanes.

Facing a fresh-faced offensive coordinator, Part I

Robert Morris promoted Josh Firm to offensive coordinator after he coached tailbacks last year in his first season with the team. This will be the first of eight teams on Air Force’s schedule that have made change at offensive coordinator and/or playcaller, with the others being Sam Houston State, Utah State, San Diego State, Navy, Army, UNLV and Boise State. Only San Jose State, Wyoming, Colorado State and Hawaii retained the same leadership on offense among the Falcons’ opponents. This has complicated offseason prep work and made it difficult to pre-plan certain packages as there are no established tendencies to expect. Robert Morris also has a new starting quarterback in redshirt sophomore Tyler Szalkowski, so Air Force will be facing an offensive entirely different than what film would show from the Colonials from a year ago.

The positives Air Force is able to reap

There’s not much to be excited about here. Robert Morris was 0-11 last year, scoring an FCS-low 9.9 points per game and ranking 112th out of 123 FCS programs in run defense. Air Force had the best total defense in college football and the top running game. The Falcons have never lost in 26 meetings with FCS teams and have dismantled the past five by an average of 38.6 points. So, sure, Air Force could and should win big, but is that really a positive? On the flip side, the potential negatives are huge for the Falcons in terms of injuries or any outcome that is remotely close. Realistically, the best Air Force can hope for is to break in a handful of new starters and give a wave of second- and third-team players their first extended action in a college game and providing them with a chance to gain some confidence while earning a victory that counts toward bowl eligibility but does little to reveal a great deal about the team’s potential.

BY THE NUMBERS

0

Previous meetings between Air Force and Robert Morris.

4

Collegiate passing attempts for Robert Morris starting quarterback Tyler Szalkowski, which were made last year when he played for Albany. That’s equal to the four career attempts belonging to Air Force’s top three quarterbacks – Zac Larrier (0), Jensen Jones (1) and Ben Brittain (3).

7.7

John Lee Eldridge III’s yards per carry last year, ranking sixth-best in Air Force history and best among returning running back in college football.

16

Consecutive wins in season-openers for Air Force. Only Ohio State (23) and Alabama (21) boast longer streaks.

17

Margin of defeat for Robert Morris in a 31-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) in 2022, its lone game against an FBS opponent last season.

45

Points scored for Air Force in a 45-21 victory over Colorado State in 2011. Robert Morris coach Bernard Clark Jr. – the 1988 Orange Bowl MVP as Miami beat Oklahoma to claim the national title – coached linebackers for the Rams that season.

