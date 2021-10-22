0
Losses for the three opponents of the service academies this weekend. Air Force (6-1) hosts No. 22 San Diego State (6-0), Army (4-2) hosts No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0) and Navy (1-5) hosts No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0).
1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing offense (336.4 yards per game) and San Diego State’s rank in rushing defense (61.2 ypg).
3
Teams that San Diego State coach Brady Hoke has led to 6-0 starts. He did it with Ball State (2008), Michigan (2011) and now the Aztecs. Now other active coach has gone 6-0 with three programs.
5
Wins in six games over the past three seasons for Air Force and San Diego State against Pac-12 competition. The Falcons beat Colorado and Washington State in 2019. The Aztecs have wins over UCLA (2019), Arizona and Utah (2021), while dropping a 2019 game to Utah.
11
Total point differential in Air Force’s past three losses to San Diego State, as the Falcons lost 27-24 on the road in the Mountain West championship game in 2015, 28-24 at the academy in the rain in 2017 and 21-17 in San Diego in 2018.
11
Sophomores that started for Air Force on offense/defense in last week’s victory over Boise State. That included four of the five offensive linemen, both inside linebackers and three of the five positions in the defensive secondary. By comparison, the game included six starting seniors and five juniors for the Falcons.
17
Fourth-down conversions for Air Force this season, the second most in the nation behind Ole Miss’s 20. The Falcons’ .810 conversion percentage on fourth down ranks fourth, and they have more than double the attempts of the any of the three teams above them.
21K
Tickets out for the 5 p.m. game (with a forecasted high of 70 degrees) as of 11 a.m. Friday, or roughly half of the Falcon Stadium capacity. The combined 12-1 records or Air Force and San Diego State make this the highest combined winning percentage matchup in the nation this week.