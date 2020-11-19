Air Force’s passing game
The Falcons rank second to last among 124 NCAA FBS teams in passing offense, completing 17-of-33 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. Last year against New Mexico, the Falcons threw for 327 yards and four scores. Aside from the emergence of sophomore tight end Kyle Patterson (team-highs seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown), there has been no obvious signs that the current crop of quarterbacks and receivers are poised for a breakthrough. Perhaps that changes on Friday night, or maybe new players like freshman quarterback Ben Brittain will see more playing-time opportunities.
Lack of linebackers
Of all the spots on Air Force’s defense — remade on the fly after 10 projected starters left the academy for the semester on turnbacks when the Mountain West said it would play a spring season — the inside linebacker positions have suffered the most turmoil. Demonte Meeks and TD Blackmon were originally set to occupy the position, but both took turnbacks. Will Trawick and Noah Bush started the opener. Both have since been lost to injury (Trawick is believed to still be out, Bush’s status is unknown). Freshman Alec Mock stepped in, but now he’s out for the season. That leaves freshmen Johnathan Youngblood and Matthew Malloy as options, with converted junior defensive back Gary Mossop Jr. also potentially in the mix.
Milestone coaching victory on tap
If Air Force wins, coach Troy Calhoun will earn his 100th victory with the Falcons — placing him in the company of only Fisher DeBerry (169) in Air Force’s 100-win club and alongside Army’s Earl Blaik (121) and Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo (101) as service academy coaches to hit the mark. But, if Air Force falls, the milestone will go to Danny Gonzalez of New Mexico, who would earn his first-career victory.