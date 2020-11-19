1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing offense, averaging 330 yards per game. That’s on pace to be the program’s highest total since averaging 332.4 yards per game in 1995.
123
Air Force’s national rank in passing offense, averaging 67.2 yards per game. That’s on pace to be the program’s lowest total since averaging 66.9 yards per game in 1993.
5
Number of stadiums — all outside of the state of New Mexico — in which the Lobos are scheduled to play in their first five games. They have already played at San Jose State and Hawaii and hosted a “home” game against Nevada in Las Vegas, where the Lobos have temporarily moved because of COVID-19 restrictions in Albuquerque. The team plays at Air Force on Friday and is slated to play at Utah State next week.
6
Points that have separated Air Force and New Mexico in their past eight meetings, with the Falcons holding a 299-293 advantage. Each team has won four games in that span, with an average score of Air Force 37.4, New Mexico 36.6.
12
Losing streak New Mexico brings into the game. Only Akron’s 19-game losing streak is longer, nationally.
16
Average number of days between Air Force games this season, assuming Friday’s game goes on as planned. Typically that number is around eight, as the team plays once per week with one off week.