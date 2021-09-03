How much does Air Force show?
Air Force’s run-heavy offense has been even heavier than usual on the running in recent openers, which have generally resulted in Falcons’ blowout victories. In their past two openers against Football Championship Subdivision programs (2019 vs. Colgate and ‘18 vs. Stony Brook) the Falcons completed just three passes for 70 yards as they rushed for 756 yards. It wasn’t always like that, though, as in 2017 and ’16 they combined for 393 passing yards in the openers. Generally speaking, Air Force will run all day if they don’t need to do anything. This was true even in last year’s opener against Navy, when they threw for 41 but ran for 369. With Navy awaiting in Game 2 this year, don’t be surprised if Air Force keeps the approach as conservative as possible on Saturday and keep an unknown aura around some of the new pieces in the passing game like receivers David Cormier and Micah Davis.
Turmoil in the kicking game
Air Force missed field goals of 37 and 32 yards in its most recent game – the 2020 finale at Army – and lost by three points. Clearly, this is an area that can impact games. And yet the Falcons seem far from settled at placekicker with the season opening. The depth chart released this week lists Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl (whose up-and-down season included the misfires at West Point) as the starter, with Anthony Rodriguez at No. 2. It also has Luke Wieland as No. 1 in the kickoff role and Cole Johnson at No. 2. A source says the plan, however, is to go with Fabrizio Pinton, a freshman not listed on the roster, as the starter in both roles. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pinton, from The Woodlands, Texas, was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 kicker in the nation. Perhaps he’s the answer to restore consistency in an area where the Falcons have generally been rock solid, but this is also thrusting a freshman – just weeks removed from basic training – into a pivotal role.
Questions at QB for Lafayette
Lafayette, which has used the passing game to account for 74%, 66% and 66% of its total yardage over the past three seasons, doesn’t have a quarterback who has thrown a pass in a college game. There are three candidates to fill the role. Sophomore Rent Montei threw for 5,133 yards in high school in Florida and spent the 2020-21 season with the Leopards. Sophomore Aaron Angelos is a transfer from Washington State who joined Lafayette this past summer. Senior Shane Davis, who had a brother attend Navy, was the offensive scout team during the 2021 spring season. Lafeyette’s depth chart lists all three without labeling a starter.