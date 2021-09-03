4
Times Lafayette has scheduled games with service academies since 2017. It played Army in 2017-18, losing 31-13 and 62-7. It was slated to play Navy in 2020 in a game that was canceled because of COVID-19.
6
Players from Lafayette voted to the preseason All-Patriot League team – DL Malik Hamm, DL Damon Washington, LB Marco Olivas, FB/HB Mason Gilbert, TE Steven Stilianos, OL Gavin Barclay. Hamm was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
25
Years of experience in college football for Lafayette coach John Garrett in the NFL and NCAA. His stints have included a run as offensive coordinator at Oregon State.
27
Total career receptions for players on Air Force's roster. Receiver Brandon Lewis (14), tight end Kyle Patterson (12) and receiver Jake Spiewak (1) are the lone players with catches at the college level.
38.7
Average margin of victory in 14 season-opening victories against FCS opponents for Air Force under coach Troy Calhoun. Twelve of the 14 have been decided by 28 points or more, with two seeing the Falcons win by 60-plus points.
140
Seasons of football for Lafayette – one of the nation’s oldest football programs – and yet this will be the farthest west the team has ever traveled. This previous mark came with a visit to Fargo, N.D. to play North Dakota State. No. 3 on the list was a game at West Virginia in 1896.