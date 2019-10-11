Fresno State visits Air Force at 5 p.m. Saturday, CBS-SN, 740 AM
Subplots we’ll watch
Capitalize on Fresno State’s inexperience
When Air Force is at its best, it’s able to surgically attack weaknesses. Cheat against the run, get beat with a deep pass. Load up against one part of the triple-option, watch as the Falcons exploit that by going to another. Air Force should have opportunities to do that this week against a Fresno State team that is still breaking in six new starters on defense and one that hasn’t faced a service academy team since hosting Air Force in late October 2016. Already this season Fresno State has had 17 players make their first career starts. For this to work to Air Force’s advantage, its execution and ball security must be crisp, something that hasn’t consistently been the case recently.
What can Fresno State’s raw talent do?
Fresno State is a school that has in recent years produced Derek Carr, Paul George and Aaron Judge.
The school knows top-shelf talent. This year it placed six players on preseason award watch lists, including two defensive backs (Jaron Bryant and Juju Hughes), a punter (Blake Cusick), a tight end (Jared Rice), a running back (Ronnie Rivers) and a linebacker/defensive end (Mykal Walker). Speaking in general terms, Air Force often relies on its system on offense and defense to overcome talent deficiencies. But with Fresno State presenting that much elite firepower, Air Force must do all it can to prevent the kind of game-changing plays that those kind of game-changing players are capable of producing.
Air Force defending the entire field
Through four FBS games, Air Force has faced nothing but extremes. Boise State (No. 8), San Jose State (No. 15) and Colorado (No. 23) feature passing attacks ranked in the Top 25, while Navy had the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense.
So far, so good, as the defense kept Air Force in each of those games. Now it faces a Fresno State team with balance. The passing attack is throwing for 254.2 yards per game (ranked 56th nationally) and the running game is producing 161.8 ypg (65th).
The Bulldogs have passed 147 times and called 144 rushing plays. If the early season brought extremes, this will be extreme balance – something Air Force must show it can handle.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette