1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing, as the Falcons have averaged 336.5 yards per game on the ground.
2
Games on the schedule for Colorado State (New Mexico and UNLV) and Air Force (Army and Wyoming) lost to COVID-19 reasons, though the Falcons are still hoping to make up the Army game.
3
Career games for Colorado State coach Steve Addazio against service academies as a head coach, as he went 3-0 against Army with Boston College from 2011-13. He has never faced Air Force.
4
Consecutive victories for Air Force in this series. The Falcons lead 36-21-1 overall and haven’t lost to the Rams at Falcon Stadium since 2002.
5
Colorado State coaches whom Air Force’s Troy Calhoun will have opposed in this series when the Falcons kick off against Addazio’s Rams. Calhoun went 1-0 vs. Sonny Lubick (2007), 4-0 vs. Steve Fairchild (2008-11), 2-1 vs. Jim McElwain (2012-14) and 4-1 vs. Mike Bobo (2015-19).
6
Air Force players with at least 100 yards rushing this season — fullback Brad Roberts (280), quarterback Haaziq Daniels (189), slot receiver Brandon Lewis (180), fullback Timothy Jackson (178), quarterback Warren Bryan (116), fullback Matthew Murla (108).