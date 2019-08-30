Some of the details we'll be tracking when Air Force hosts Colgate at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force’s handling of the secondary
By appearances in practice, it looks like safety Grant Theil will play a lot at spur linebacker – a configuration that would give Air Force five defensive backs on the field at the game time. The move would sacrifice some size (Theil is listed at 195 pounds, compared to the more traditional spur in Parker Noren at 210) but would give the team more ability to disguise coverages and do more swarming in the secondary while the front six can worry about bringing the heft.
Who plays at slot receiver?
This is one of two positions for Air Force that is totally barren when it comes to experience. Senior Ben Waters and junior Ben Peterson are listed Nos. 1 and 2 on the depth chart and bring feel-good stories of players who have paid their dues. Other candidates to see time there include direct-enter freshman Dane Kinamon and junior tailback Josh Stoner. This has been the most fertile big-play spot for the team in recent years, so the personnel decisions made here figure to be key.
Colgate’s ability to stop the run
Of course Air Force’s running game is a factor, but it’s even more so this week as Colgate lost five of the seven players from its defensive front – though it’s notable that All-American defensive end Nick Wheeler and Nick Ioanilli, who has started 21 straight games, are the two who return. Villanova ran 40 times for 239 in a 34-14 victory over the Raiders last week.