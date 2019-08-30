3
Patriot League Coach of the Year awards for Colgate’s Dan Hunt in five years on the job.
4.4
Yards per carry for Army in a 28-14 victory over Colgate last November. The Black Knights averaged 4.8 ypc during the season. They ran for 261 yards against the Raiders, down from their 312.5 average.
5
Shutouts for Colgate’s defense last year, matching a record for an FCS team.
6
Captains named for Air Force this season, including juniors Donald Hammond III (quarterback) and Jordan Jackson (defensive end).
13
Games for Air Force against FCS competition under coach Troy Calhoun, all victories. None of the games have been decided by fewer than 16 points.