0
Points for Air Force in its last home game vs. Army, a 21-0 loss on Nov. 4, 2017 that snapped a stretch of 306 games the Falcons had gone without suffering a shutout.
0
Wins for Army in October, as it lost to Tulane, Western Kentucky, Georgia State and San Jose State.
4
Army’s national rank in tackles for loss (3.3 per game).
75.4
What tailback Kade Remsberg would need to average over the final five games to give Air Force its first 1,000-yard running back since Jacobi Owens in 2015. Remsberg has averaged 77.9 yards per game this season.
98.8
What fullback Duval Jackson would have to average over the final five games to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He’s averaged 126 yards over the past three games. Air Force hasn’t had two 1,000-yard rushers since Dee Dowis and Rodney Lewis in 1989.
21-4
Air Force’s record against Army at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons lead the overall series with the Black Knights 36-16-1. Army has won the past two meetings.