Areas of intrigue we'll track as Air Force and Army meet at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas at 9:30 a.m. (MT) Saturday on CBS and 740 AM.
Air Force’s fullbacks
As Air Force’s running game between the tackles has gone, so as the Falcons offense. In the games against FBS competition where the three main fullbacks – Brad Roberts, Emmanuel Michel and Omar Fattah – have combined for more than 150 yards, the offense has averaged 33.2 points. In the two games where they’ve failed to go for more than 110 yards, the offense as averaged 18.5 points. Last year Army held Air Force’s fullbacks to 84 rushing yards. Staying committed to the hard yards may prove difficult, given the struggles the Black Knights faced against the pass last week. But Air Force threw three interceptions at Army last year in a 10-7 loss and has two interceptions among its four turnovers in two losses this season. In its six wins it has just two total turnovers. The surest way to protect the ball? Get the ball to the fullbacks.
Air Force’s kicking game
Yes, this again. We put the spotlight on this area prior to Ari Force’s game against San Diego State, and since the field-goal unit wasn’t a factor in the 20-14 loss (and no clarity was gained on the situation), we’re putting it out there again. Last year Air Force missed field goals of 32 and 37 yards in a three-point loss at West Point. This year the Falcons are again struggling in that department, going 5-of-9 on field goals. All tries have come from inside 40 yards, and the misses have come from an average of 30 yards. In games that have been as close as Air Force/Army in recent years – the past three matchups have been decided by 10 total points – the Falcons can’t afford to squander high-percentage scoring opportunities. It appears freshman Matthew Dapore is handling the placekicking role now. The freshmen could encounter some pressure situations in a baseball stadium on Saturday. He is 2 for 3 on field goal tries, with the long coming from 28 yards.
Player availability
This deep into a season there are bound to be injuries creeping up, and that’s the case here (though that situation might be helped a bit by both teams being idle last week). Air Force will likely add nose guard Kalawai’a Pescaia and slot receiver Micah Davis to a list of players who will miss the remainder of the season (a list that already included outside linebacker Lakota Wills and tight end Kyle Patterson). Look for Kenny Ngaima to slide into a rotation with Elijah Brockman at nose guard, while Brandon Lewis and Dane Kinamon will help absorb the loss of the electric Davis. There are also some questions about Air Force quarterbacks Haaziq Daniels and Warren Bryan as well as leading rusher Brad Roberts. Army’s quarterback situation is also unsettled. The depth the teams are able to produce will be key.