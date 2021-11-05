1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing offense (318.4 yards per game).
2
Army’s national rank in rushing offense (312.3 yards per game).
3
Neutral-site games played between Army and Air Force, the most recent being a 14-3 Falcons’ victory in Chicago in 1965. The teams are tied with one win, one loss and one tie apiece in neutral sites, which also included a 1959 matchup at Yankee Stadium in New York.
3
Commander-in-Chief’s trophies captured by Army over the past four seasons (it had gone 20 years between trophies prior to this run).
5
Years since Air Force captured its last Commander-in-Chief’s trophy (its longest dry spell since going seven straight seasons without the trophy from 2003-2009).
12
Tackles last year against Army for Air Force senior defensive lineman McKenley O’Neal. O’Neal has served as a little-used reserve this year as the wave of defenders who missed last year while on turnback has returned, but don’t think the Air Force coaches have forgotten about his effectiveness against the Black Knights.
80
The highest-ranked team (based on the USA Today/Sagarin computer rankings) defeated by Army this year, when it beat Western Kentucky 38-35 at West Point. Air Force’s top win came against No. 28 Boise State.