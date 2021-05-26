Both of Air Force’s service academy football games will be broadcast nationally on CBS during the upcoming season.
CBS and CBS Sports Network announced their 2021 college football broadcast schedules on Wednesday, and the Falcons had five games selected — three of which will see evening kickoffs.
The headliner was the selection to CBS of the Commander’s Classic, to be played between the Falcons and Black Knights on Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m. (MT) at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Air Force’s game at Navy — moved from its normal October slot to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 — had previously been announced for CBS coverage.
That means all three games to decide the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be broadcast on CBS, as the annual Army/Navy game is a staple on the network.
Half of the Falcons' 12 games will be shown on the two CBS properties.
Four Falcons’ conference games were selected Wednesday by CBS Sports Network, including home games against Wyoming (5 p.m. Oct. 9), San Diego State (5 p.m. Oct. 23) and UNLV (1:30 p.m. Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving).
Air Force’s game at Colorado State at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.
Fox Sports will take the next turn at claiming Mountain West broadcasts, with that announcement set for Thursday.