The dogpile celebration for Air Force volleyball last week was accidental. One player tripped over another, causing another to fall and suddenly there was a happy heap of players on the floor of Moby Arena.
It was in the locker room after the match — an Air Force sweep of Colorado State — that the real emotion hit.
“It was especially when we heard the number and how long it had been since Air Force had beat them,” Falcons junior outside hitter Baily Keith said. “The celebration after that was insane.”
It had to have been extreme to match the numbers. Air Force had not defeated the Rams since 1982, as the losing streak climbed to 53 matches. Colorado State hadn’t been swept in a Mountain West match in 11 years.
The night before the Falcons had claimed their first set against Colorado State on its home floor in what turned into a four-set loss. On Saturday, they won all three, taking the match 25-19, 26-25, 25-22.
“It’s only a cornerstone win if you actually build something around it,” said coach Keith Barnett on Wednesday, eager to turn the page to Friday’s home opener against San Jose State. “Otherwise it’s just a stone.”
But before looking forward to Air Force’s first home match in more than 400 days, it’s worth looking back at what went into the program’s historic victory over a Rams team fresh off a conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance.
To Barnett, the seeds were planted with the hiring of former coach Matt McShane in 2010. Prior to McShane’s tenure, Air Force had finished last in the conference (first as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, then the Mountain West) in 12 of its first 14 seasons as a Division I program. Nine times in their first 16 years at D1 they failed to win a single conference match. By McShane’s third year the Falcons were out of last place, and in his fifth year, they won a program-best seven conference matches and climbed to eighth out of 11 conference schools.
“It takes a long time to build that pipeline to where you’re on the phone with recruiting coordinators and they want to send their kids here,” said Barnett, who joined McShane’s staff in 2015 and assisted on two more teams that won seven conference games before taking over in 2018. “We slowly matriculated lots and lots of pieces here. Now it’s the fruit of the labor.”
The Falcons now have as much depth in their top 20 as they’ve ever had, Barnett said.
In beating the Rams, five Falcons had at least five kills. Among them were a senior (Cambria Galloway), a junior (Keith), a sophomore (BrookeLyn Messenger) and two freshmen (Aaryon Scires and Joi Harvey).
“It was the biggest team effort I’ve been a part of my whole time playing volleyball, probably,” Keith said.
But this progress was hardly a straight line. The Falcons lost their final eight matches in 2019, winning just one set in that span. Then the fall 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19 and moved to spring.
The team was able to practice, but with interruptions.
“I think all of us are good at the forward-looking, put-your-head-down grind,” Keith said of enduring the extended time away from matches.
The first matches of the season came at Colorado State last week, and the Falcons responded in a way the program hadn’t since a victory over the Rams under coach Capt. Bill Peer in 1982.
“I don’t think it was a fluke,” Keith said. “Everyone has the talent, but now everyone believes that we belong on the floor with them. We’re not just Air Force going out and trying not to lose. We belong on that court; winning on that court.”