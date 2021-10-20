The first public move to anoint new leadership within the Air Force men’s basketball team took place on Wednesday with a subtle gesture.
Coach Joe Scott selected junior forward Nikc Jackson to represent the team during a virtual media day event, even when senior A.J. Walker would have been an option.
“I thought it would be good to have Nikc be here to have this kind of experience,” Scott said.
The two-day media event began Wednesday with the unveiling of the preseason media poll and preseason all-conference team. The Falcons were picked last in a near-unanimous vote and had no players receive individual accolades.
Picking Jackson as the player to speak at the event was not intended as a slight toward Walker, the team’s leading returning scorer whom Scott praised several times while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. It was intended as a welcome for Jackson to serve as spokesman and step into a larger role.
“It does show coach is relying me a little more and not just going out there to play,” Jackson said. “It shows that there’s a little more trust in me. It means I have more responsibility, and it’s responsibility I’m happy to gain and see what I can do with it.”
A leadership role was going to be thrust on Jackson one way or another. The Falcons had six players who logged 500 or more minutes last year, and the two who are returning are Walker (a four-year starter who averaged 15.3 points per game last year) and Jackson (who scored 8.2 ppg and led the team in rebounding at 3.4 per game).
Nobody else who played more than 240 minutes or averaged more than 4 points per game is back.
“For all intents and purposes, I’m really looking at this as Year 1,” said Scott, who returned to Air Force last season after last leading the team 16 years earlier. His return was complicated by COVID-19 that limited his preseason work with the team and then limited the team to five non-conference games in a shortened season.