Lavelle Scottie and Chris Joyce had a brief, spirited shouting match during a timeout in Air Force’s most recent game.
Their coach couldn’t have been happier about it.
“I loved that,” coach Dave Pilipovich said of the encounter that took place after Scottie, a junior team captain, called out Joyce, a sophomore, for missing a defensive assignment. “I thought it was competitive. I thought it was a teaching point. And sometimes you need that, and sometimes we haven’t had that. That was good to see.
“They got at each other, calmed down and then they hugged.”
As the stretch run of the regular-season hits its final eight days, that encounter provided a glimpse into Air Force’s frame of mind.
It occurred with Air Force comfortably ahead of San Jose State late in the first half. The lead grew to 25 in the half and the Falcons beat the then-winless-in-the-Mountain-West Spartans by 14 points.
Basically, the confrontation could have been avoided or at least waited. But the Falcons (12-15, 7-8 Mountain West) are clearly finished letting the little things slide in a season that's already collected a number or regrets.
Already this year they’ve suffered a double-overtime loss to UMBC in the Bahamas. They blew a 17-point home lead to Army. They shot just 38 percent in a home loss to New Mexico in a game that was separated by just four points in the final minute and a half. Just two of those 39 misses finds the bottom of the net and that's a different game. They lost at UNLV when they found themselves out of position for a defensive rebound with 30 seconds left and leading by one point.
So many correctable issues were sitting there, and now Air Force seems intent on correcting them. The Falcons are 7-5 since starting 0-3 in Mountain West play. They can get to 8-8 with a win Saturday at Wyoming (6-22, 2-13) and remain in the mix for the No. 5 or 6 seed in the conference tournament.
The Cowboys enter this matchup having lost five in a row, including an 11-point loss at Fresno State on Wednesday. The Falcons have enjoyed a weeklong break and enter in search of their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Just around the bend is a matchup with No. 12 Nevada at Clune Arena in the home finale in a nationally-televised game on Tuesday.
Even for a team that has historically struggled on the road, this would be the kind of situation that invites a team to get a little too comfortable. But Air Force, as a loud confrontation between teammates suggests, will no longer tolerate that.