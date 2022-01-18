Joe Scott’s postgame words probably won’t find their way onto a motivational poster, but he wants players who don’t need an external kick in the pants
“There’s going to be pain,” the Air Force coach told his team after a 62-56 loss at Boise State on Tuesday, the team’s third straight grind-it-out loss to a heavily favored conference foe. “There’s going to be dejection. That’s part of it.”
The way Scott sees it, there’s simply no skipping over parts like this as he hopes to build Air Force back into the kind of team he constructed two decades ago that took its lumps on the climb to a Mountain West championship.
But he also sees that his team is no longer on the first rung of that climb. That’s where they were a year ago when 13 conference losses came by double digits, including nine by 19 or more. Now, he sees a team that can fall behind by 14, as the Falcons did to Boise State in the first half, and claw back to take a lead. They fell behind by 13 again, yet Ethan Taylor’s layup in the final minute briefly cut the deficit to 2 points.
“Ultimately, we’re disappointed but not discouraged,” center Nikc Jackson said during a postgame interview with KVOR 740 AM after coming off the bench to score 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting. “We see where we can make improvements. It’s very clear, our free throws and turnovers. But at no point do we give up.”
The Falcons (8-7, 1-3 Mountain West) committed 20 turnovers and were 6-of-14 from the line. To the team’s credit, only seven of those turnovers came after halftime and they were 4-of-5 at the line over the final 20 minutes, but those missed opportunities from the first half loomed large, especially considering Boise State endured a scoring drought of nearly 8 and was still able to take a lead into halftime.
Tyson Degenhart led Boise State (13-4, 4-0) with 19 points, hitting 8-of-9 free throws.
A.J. Walker and Taylor had nine points apiece for Air Force.
These recent Air Force losses – by eight points at Colorado State, seven points to Nevada and now six points at Boise State – have come against teams picked to finish in the top four of the conference. The Falcons were picked to finish last in the 11-team league. The Broncos were favored by 19 points on Tuesday as they picked up their 10th consecutive win.
Air Force clearly isn’t content with simply being better than expected. It wants to not only stay competitive in these games, but find a way to finish on top.
That’s the next step, Scott said. But only after learning and applying the tough lessons from nights like this.
“We’re going to change this,” Scott told 740 AM. “We’re doing it. As we’re doing it, things aren’t going great for us, our guys are staying with it.”
