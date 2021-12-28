DALLAS – Air Force dusted off a dormant passing game to fly past Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.
Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels connected on 9-of-10 passes for 252 yards – including touchdown passes of 64 and 61 yards to Brandon Lewis – as the Falcons prevailed 31-28 at Southern Methodist’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The Falcons (10-3) won 10 or more games for the ninth time in program history and marked their third consecutive victory over Power Five competition dating back to 2019.
Air Force built leads of 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 before Louisville (6-7) made it a one score game late in the third quarter. Daniels completed two passes for first downs on third-and-long situations on a drive that ended in a field goal with 5:28 remaining to stretch the lead to 10.
A touchdown from Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham cut the lead to three before Dane Kinamon leapt to recover an onside kick for the Falcons. A pair of first downs then allowed Air Force to run out the clock.
Lewis' 172 yards on five catches established an Air Force record in a bowl game, while Daniels' 252 passing yards were the second most.
Daniels also scored two rushing touchdowns.
This passing explosion came from a team that didn't attempt a pass in its regular-season finale and snapped a streak of 94 consecutive running plays with a 40-yard pass to sophomore tight end Caleb Rios in the first quarter on Tuesday.