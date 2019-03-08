One game, three possible outcomes.
Air Force closes the regular season Saturday at Boise State with the possibility of finishing No. 6, 7 or 8 in the Mountain West and taking that seed into the conference tournament next week.
Coach Dave Pilipovich has said for several weeks that the Falcons are playing for seeding. Now, that is literally the case.
“It’s exciting for a lot of people, including us,” said Pilipovich, who sees the best possible seeding for his team as a way to enhance its chances to make a deep run and catapult his team – which will return all five starters — into next season.
With a victory, the Falcons (13-16, 8-9 Mountain West) would clinch the sixth seed.
With a loss, Air Force’s fate goes into the hands of Colorado State (which hosts UNLV) and New Mexico (which is at Wyoming).
If the Rams or Lobos win, the Falcons would fall to the No. 7 seed. If those teams both win, Air Force would be the No. 8 seed.
Those teams are currently a game behind the Falcons in the standings, but both own the tiebreaker as Air Force went 0-3 against them this season.
In facing Boise State (11-19, 6-11), the Falcons get an opponent that has lost eight of nine – including six in a row. That slide, however, has been deceptively mild. In fact, the Broncos have outscored their opposition by a combined three points over the past eight games even though they have a 1-7 record to show for it.
The Broncos will be celebrating Senior Day, sending out Zach Haney, Robin Jorch and David Wacker. The trio has played a combined 222 games for coach Leon Rice’s program, which has gone 74-50 over the past four years (including a 4-2 records against Air Force).
Air Force won the first meeting, 74-60, at Clune Arena on Jan. 19. A season-sweep would mark the first for the Falcons in the series. Air Force has already swept Wyoming and San Jose State this season.
A win would mean nine conference victories for the fifth time in Air Force history and the only time outside of the program’s apex from 2003-07.
WELL-RESTED, AGAIN
Air Force emerged from January exhausted after playing 10 games over 31 days, but hopeful that two byes late in the Mountain West schedule would prove beneficial. That has proven to be the case. Air Force is 4-3 over the past seven games – spread across 33 days – averaging 72.8 points per game. Over the first 10 they were 4-6 and averaged 65.5 ppg (a number that drops to 61 ppg without including the 106-point explosion against UNLV in front of the season’s best Clune Arena crowd). They enter Boise State not off a bye but having played just two games over the past 13 days and with an extra day off after playing Nevada on Tuesday.
SCORING MARK SET TO FALL
Lavelle Scottie needs just five points to assure he will post Air Force’s highest scoring average in a Mountain West season. Scottie is scoring 18.5 ppg. Michael Lyons holds the program’s best mark at 17.6 ppg in 2012-13.
CLIMB IN THE STANDINGS
Air Force set a goal this year of breaking into the next tier of the Mountain West. That can be completed on Saturday as the Falcons could finish as high as sixth in the conference after placing ninth (twice) or 10th (three times) over the past five years.