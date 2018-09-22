LOGAN, Utah • Air Force and Utah State, as usual, found themselves playing back-and-forth football in a late-night contest.
The Aggies led 21-14 at halftime when The Gazette went to press.
The Falcons, churning out the long drives they had aimed to create, answered an early seven-point deficit to briefly lead 14-7. Utah State, employing a lightning-quick tempo, closed the half with a pair of touchdowns on drives that each took less than 45 seconds.
None of this is remotely new for these teams, who have seen their past three meetings decided by a touchdown. And even the late night isn’t new, as four of their last five games have kicked off after 8 p.m.
The only change in this one has been Utah State’s heavy reliance on the pass. The typically balanced Aggies threw for 250 first-half yards while rushing for just 30 on 12 attempts. Aggies quarterback Jordan Love completed 18-of-25 attempts, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to Aaren Vaughns with 1:02 remaining in the half to put Utah State in front.
Air Force’s pass rush got to Love once, with Lakota Wills registering a sack and Garrett Kauppila recovering. The Falcons failed to capitalize, however, and backup kicker Jake Koehnke (thrust into action for unknown reasons after Matt Philichi had connected on the first two PATs) missed a 40-yard attempt.
After opening the game with a three-and-out, Air Force put together drives covering 7, 11 and 15 yards. The FaLcons, who trailed 14-12 in first-half first downs, ran for 162 yards over the first two quarters. Sophomore Kade Remsberg, drawing his first start, led the way with 37 yards on 10 carries.
Fullback Cole Fagan scored on an 8-yard run on a third-and-goal play and quarterback Isaiah Sanders added a 1-yard score.
Each team suffered from self-inflicted first-half wounds. Utah State receiver Savon Scarver dropped a sure touchdown on a drive that resulted in a punt. Air Force committed five penalties for 50 yards over the first two quarters.
Utah State led 280-227 in total yards in the half.