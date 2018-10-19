LAS VEGAS – Air Force’s offense scored on each offensive possession in the first half. It went six-of-six passing. It averaged more than 8 yards per play.
And yet it trails UNLV 21-20.
The Falcons haven’t lacked for offensive firepower in the first half of this Friday night showdown, but UNLV has come up with even more. Sandwiched between a three-and-out possession to open and a one-play drive that ran out the clock at halftime, the Rebels scored on three consecutive drives.
Isaiah Sanders has enjoyed a monster game at quarterback for Air Force after starting in place of the injured Donald Hammond III (ankle). The Palmer Ridge graduate hasn’t thrown an incomplete pass in six attempts, throwing for 131 yards and hitting five receivers in the process. He has also rushed for touchdowns of 6 and 3 yards.
The Falcons have outgained the Rebels 284-244 and will get the ball first to open the second half.
Air Force had a touchdown run from Ronald Cleveland called back for a holding call in the end zone and settled for a field goal on that drive.
UNLV scored its first touchdown behind a 92-yard, 12-play drive. The second drive took just two plays, as running back Lexington Thomas scored from 74 yards. It capped the scoring with an 11-play, 78-yard march punctuated by the second touchdown pass of the game between quarterback Max Gilliam and receiver Darren Woods Jr.
Air Force converted its lone attempt on fourth down, which was its 26 such try this season – most in the nation. It has converted on 16 of those tries.