Disappointed for his team that there would be no conference championship for the indoor track and field season, Air Force coach Ralph Lindeman decided to create his own.
The Championships at the Peak will hand out T-shirts and hats to the winning team, just like the league meet. The individual awards were modeled after the conference meet. Even Tom Weston, the voice of the Mountain West conference, signed on to do PA work that will be carried over the live stream (fans will have to catch the action there, as no one will be permitted inside Cadet Field House).
The only aspect that won’t resemble the conference championship will be the competition. Because Lindeman way overshot his goal on that one with the three-day, 22-team meet that will be held at the academy this weekend, the calendar spot typically reserved for the Mountain West championships in Albuquerque, but canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Eight of the nine teams from the Mountain West will be at the academy, including defending women’s indoor champion New Mexico and defending men’s champion Colorado State. Only San Diego State will be missing from the conference. The event attracted eight teams from the Pac-12 — including Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC and both Arizona schools. BYU, Wichita State and Tulane also signed up.
The field will include Oregon’s No. 1-ranked men’s team, USC’s No. 5 women’s team and top 10 teams on both sides from BYU among the nine top 25 programs.
“The most important thing about this meet is it’s a championship experience for the 100 cadet-athletes on our team,” Lindeman said. “That’s why we set it up. And the thing’s been a big hit.”
Arizona State will bring the collegiate record holder in the shot put (Turner Washington), while the NCAA leaders in the men’s 60-meter dash (Oregon’s Micah Williams) and the women’s (USC’s Twanisha Terry) will compete. Top five competitors in 13 events are on the schedule.
Air Force's men hold four top-25 rankings — pole vaulters Greg Skage (10th, 19-feet-9.75) and Mitch Lipe (23rd, 17-3), distance runner Sam Gilman (18th, 13:48.36 at 5,000 meters) and the distance medley relay (25th, 10:13.78). For the women, Mahala Norris is 15th in the 5,000 at 16:00.94 but is not competing this weekend.
Lindeman’s optimistic forecast for the Falcons would put the men in contention to win this weekend and the women eying a top-three finish.
This is the final tuneup, and chance to qualify, in advance of the March 11-13 NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Championships at the Peak begins Thursday with the heptathlon and pentathlon and continue through Saturday.