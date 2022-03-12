Air Force is heading to the AHA semifinals.
The Falcons defeated Army 3-2 in overtime on Saturday to win the best-of-three series on the road at West Point.
Air Force won game one in overtime as well.
Parker Brown scored the game-winner with 1:02 gone by in the extra frame. Mitchell Digby assisted on the play.
Will Gavin scored the game's first goal in the second period before Army got the next two — one from Brett Abdelnour and the other from Daniel Haider.
Austin Schwartz tied things in the third period to force overtime.
Air Force will play on Friday in Utica, New York for the semifinals.