Air Force begins fall practice on Wednesday, marking the start of a season that has garnered the most hype for the program in decades.
Coming off a 10-3 season and with experience returning at nearly every position, the Falcons fared the best they ever have in the Mountain West preseason poll (second place in the division, narrowly trailing projected favorite Boise State). They feature preseason candidates for the Maxwell Award (player of the year) in fullback Brad Roberts, a candidate for the Nagurski and Bednarik Award (best defensive player) in outside linebacker Vince Sanford and the Lombardi Award (best interior lineman) in Everett Smalley.
The team returns a two-year starter at quarterback (Haaziq Daniels), has starting experience at each position on the offensive line and brings back the top five rushers and four of the top six receivers from last season.
“I’m really excited about this season,” said Roberts, whose 1,352 rushing yards last year were the third-most in a season in program history. “I think it should be a good one.”
To top it all off, it’s one of the most intriguing schedules the Falcons have had in years. The home slate includes Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State and Navy.
“It seems like every big game we have is at home this year,” linebacker TD Blackmon said. “It’s exciting. It should be loud and with a big crowd.”
The road games include visits to San Diego State’s new stadium, UNLV’s new home at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, another meeting with Army at the Texas Rangers’ Choctaw Stadium (formerly known as Globe Life Park) and key trips to Utah State (which topped Air Force in a tiebreaker to win the Mountain Division last year) and Wyoming (where the Falcons haven’t won since 2012).
All of that remains a month out, beginning with the Sept. 3 opener against Northern Iowa. Here are some items to track in the meantime.
Where does Zac Larrier play?
Junior Zac Larrier is a two-time Mountain West indoor track & field champion in the 200-meter dash, bringing unique speed to the team. He’s currently slated as the No. 2 quarterback behind Haaziq Daniels. Over the past two seasons Daniels has played every snap when healthy unless games were no longer competitive. If that remains the case, Larrier’s speed would largely be confined to the bench.
Coach Troy Calhoun said Larrier could be utilized at other positions, with tailback being the most likely option.
“He’s going to be involved in some way,” Calhoun said. “Now, extensively? That will be determined.”
Juniors Jenson Jones and Ben Brittain would battle for the top backup position should Larrier be thrust into a permanent move from quarterback, though that was not an option the Falcons coaches have yet publicly considered.
Crowd at linebacker
Senior TD Blackmon (11 career games, five starts, 34 tackles) and juniors Alec Mock (14 games, 11 starts, 66 tackles), Bo Richter (11 games, two starts, 13 tackles) and Johnathan Youngblood (18 games, five starts, 27 tackles) bring experience at the inside linebacker positions.
But only two can play at a time in those spots without a drastic change to the defense. Blackmon and Mock will open camp atop the depth chart, but the next few weeks could bring changes.
“I think we all have capabilities, so I do think it helps us day in and day out in practice, just competing with each other and knowing that we’ve all played,” Blackmon said. “It just pushes everyone else to make them one step better.
“I think it will keep all of our legs fresh. If someone gets dinged up its just next man up.”
Richter has been asked to learn one of the outside linebacker positions, giving an option for at least one of them to play elsewhere.
How will past injuries play a role?
Spring practice saw the team thin at many positions, with Roberts, Daniels, tight end Kyle Patterson and outside linebacker Vince Sanford — each all-conference-level talents — missed the entirety of the practice sessions because of injuries sustained during the 2021 season.
Calhoun’s concern lies in the limitations the players faced in their workouts during the leadup to the season. He feels players ideally need two months of full-tilt work to prepare themselves, and he said many players haven’t been able to meet that because of their recoveries from surgeries.
“We’re going to be, realistically, a late-blooming team,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun noted Patterson had a setback after ACL injury and wasn’t sure if he would be ready for the opening of fall camp.
Caleb Rillos — the son of two former academy cadet-athletes, football player Matt Rillos and volleyball player Brooke (Effland) Rillos — is the top backup at tight end. His first-career catch went for 40 yards in the First Responder Bowl last December.
Filling gaps in the secondary
The defensive secondary was the position group hit hardest by graduation, as cornerback Tre’ Bugg and safety Corvan Taylor were multiyear starters.
At cornerback, the Falcons return senior Zion Kelly and juniors Eian Castonguay and Michael Mack II, each of whom drew multiple starts last year. Junior Corey Collins and sophomore Trevon Williams will also compete for playing time.
At free safety, Trey Taylor returns after a standout sophomore season. Junior Jayden Goodwin is the likely replacement for Corvan Taylor. Goodwin has appeared in 17 games with three starts over the past two years.
Colorado products Jake Martin (Monument, Lewis-Palmer HS) and Jalen Mergerson (Aurora, Eaglecrest) are poised to be the top backups.
Who will witness it?
Air Force’s long tradition of open practices to fans and media ended with COVID-19 and has not been reinstated by Calhoun.
Fans are invited to only two practices this season — Aug. 13 and 20 — with additional media opportunities including only short windows at the beginning of select sessions.
So, many of the developments that take place over the next few weeks will do out of the public eye and won’t be fully revealed until the first game.