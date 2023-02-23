Air Force doesn’t have much to play for this weekend — except the future.

With the Falcons eliminated from postseason contention, they can’t extend their season past this weekend. But their final series, against AHA No. 1 seed Rochester Institute of Technology, will give their youngest players the chance to compete.

Two guys stick out to coach Frank Serratore as promising players who didn’t see much action in Air Force’s first 34 games: Liam Hansson and Jasper Lester.

A freshman forward, Hansson has played in just 10 games and recorded seven shots.

“He’s a pretty good player,” Serratore said. “We need to take a good look at him for a couple games. He deserves that opportunity; he’s been busting his butt all year in practice.”

Lester, a sophomore, has seen more action than Hansson but also hasn’t been a regular in the Falcons’ rotation. In 20 games, Lester has recorded two points, both assists.

“He’s earned his way into being our seventh defenseman, but our seventh defenseman doesn’t play much,” Serratore said. “We need to find a way to get a sneak peek at him.”

Hansson and Lester are the two Serratore singled out as players he’s excited to see play against RIT. But one has to expect other youngsters to see the ice against the Tigers.

Other underclassmen — like sophomores Austin Schwartz, Clayton Cosentino and Andrew DeCarlo — have been everyday players for Air Force. With all three of them having two years left, it’s likely that Serratore will want them to play significant minutes in the final series.

And in goal, it’s uncertain what the Falcons will do.

Maiszon Balboa, a junior, has seen playing time later in the season after sophomore Guy Blessing suffered a season-ending injury in December. Balboa has split time with senior Austin Park since January.

Park started both games of last weekend’s series against AIC, the Falcons’ final home series of the year and Park’s career.

Serratore may let Park play against RIT, as it’s his final college series. But the coach also could take a long-term approach and give the nod to Balboa.

Ultimately, the moving pieces of Air Force’s roster against RIT won’t matter in the short term. But it could be a litmus test for where the team and its players are as the Falcons prepare to hit the reset button.

“It’s time to turn the page after Saturday night and move on and start to work toward the next season and make sure this doesn’t happen again next year,” Serratore said.