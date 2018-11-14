Kade Waguespack knew he would be wide open based on what he had seen from a certain formation against New Mexico, so the Air Force tight end went to tell his coach.
Nick Jones, the Falcons’ first-year tight ends coach, was already on it.
“My coach comes to me,” Waguespack said, “and he tells me what I’m about to tell him.”
On the next play, Waguespack indeed came free and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Sure, that was just one play, and Waguespack and other Air Force coaches apparently noticed the opportunity as well; but it’s indicative of the way Jones — a three-year starter and former second-team all-SEC offensive lineman at Georgia — has fit in with the program since arriving as the third tight ends coach in as many seasons.
“I love him,” said Waguespack, who leads Air Force with three touchdown receptions. “He’s real energetic, real young. Kind of keeps it exciting in the meeting room, it’s not boring. He keeps us engaged and the way he teaches the technique is tremendous. It really gets us prepared. I think he’s doing outstanding.”
Jones found his way to Air Force the way most coaches find jobs, through a connection. He had previously spent six seasons at Coastal Carolina, where he worked with Patrick Covington. Covington had played at Furman for Clay Hendrix, and when Air Force coach Troy Calhoun brought in Hendrix as offensive line coach for his first staff with Air Force in 2007, Hendrix had recommended Convington for an opening as well. Covington remained here for three years before moving on to Coastal Carolina, where he worked with Jones.
“This business is all about who you know,” said Jones in early September — the last point in the season Calhoun allows his assistants to speak with media. “(Covington) had talked about what a great place this was. An opportunity to work with coach Calhoun; that was a great deal.”
The transition, naturally, was complicated. Air Force’s tight ends, as Jones quickly learned, are “part lineman, part receiver, part running back or fullback.”
Also, Jones figured he would be surprised by how much his players are asked to do at the academy away from the field. But even still, he was caught off guard.
“I thought I knew, but I didn’t really know,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? That was impressive.
“The one thing I will say is I don’t find myself repeating myself a lot,” Jones added. “They can recall stuff pretty good. I don’t know if that’s the training at the academy or they’re just smarter guys, but they recall stuff pretty quick. From that standpoint it makes it easier.”
And that mental aspect was on display against New Mexico, when coach and player both picked up on something and turned it into points.