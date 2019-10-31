Les Dalger has only recently, deep into his senior year, become a starter for Air Force.
But the tight end was a go-to player for coach Troy Calhoun long before that, in a different role.
“He’s one of the first guys you always think of whenever we have recruits here on official visits,” Calhoun said. “Just because of how real and genuine he is.”
There would be no better spokesman to recruits than someone who has genuinely needed the academy, and never lost sight of that.
The oldest of Nesly and Clomise Dalger’s five children – four boys, one girl – Les describes his childhood as one with the full support of his parents, “and for that I’m very grateful,” but also one that, “financially, it wasn’t the best position.”
When Air Force assistant Ben Miller came to Dalger’s Florida hometown, the tight end and his father explored the opportunity and couldn’t turn down what the academy offered financially – a free, high-quality education and a guaranteed job after graduation.
“This gave me an opportunity to find a more stable situation for my life,” Dalger said. “It was huge. It really brought a light down on our family. I’m very grateful to God for the opportunity to show my brothers that, hey, we can do this. We can find a better opportunity for ourselves. We’ve just got to work hard. And that’s really been my mentality since I’ve been here ... just to work hard and continue to be grateful for the situation I’m in and not take anything for granted.”
That mindset has aided his football career.
A 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver and basketball player in high school, he was recruited at tight end but held out hopes of staying at receiver. He said during his season at the prep school he began looking up to Jalen Robinette, Air Force’s all-time leader in receiving yards who was three years ahead of him at the academy.
“When I first got here I for sure looked up to Jalen,” Dalger said. “He was kind of like the star receiver. He was the man doing all the cool things. Of course my gears had to shift when I knew I’d be playing tight end long term and I looked a little more toward Garrett Griffin and some of the things he was able to accomplish. Just like anybody else in life, you look toward those who have done it in a way you find attractive and you try to emulate them and try to do things similarly and look at their work ethic and things like that. So, I think having both those guys at the academy while I was at the prep school was a really good opportunity just to see how they work.”
At tight end, Dalger found himself behind fellow senior Kade Waguespack – who went down with a leg injury at Hawaii. Dalger made his first career start against Utah State this past week.
He called Waguespack one of his best friends and regrets that his opportunity arose out of an injury, but at the same time he said he plans to capitalize on this as best he can.
That’s how he’s looked at everything in regards to the academy, and said the business management major plans to continue to do so in the future where he had grand aspirations for the coming decades.
“In 20, 30 years my dream or my goal is to be financially independent, thriving and hopefully be in charge of my own company or business, whatever it may be – large or small,” Dalger said. “I want to be my own boss and afford opportunities to people who come from similar backgrounds like myself.”