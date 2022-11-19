110522-AFA hockey 1.JPG

Air Force Academy men’s hockey team forward Will Gavin skates up the ice during the first period of a game against Alaska Anchorage at Cadet Ice Arena on Nov. 5.

Air Force and AIC needed more than 60 minutes on Saturday afternoon, as the teams tied 3-3. AIC, though, won the shootout to earn an extra point in the conference standings.

The Falcons got into a hole early. AIC scored two goals in the first period.

But Air Force came out firing in the second period. The Falcons outshot AIC 11-0 to start the period before Nate Horn cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead in half. Will Gavin then tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period.

Neither team was done scoring. AIC regained the lead a few minutes later, but the Falcons had an answer, as Luke Rowe scored with five minutes remaining.

Both teams went scoreless in overtime, sending the game to a shootout. The Yellow Jackets won the shootout 1-0 in the sixth frame.

With the shootout win, AIC gets two Atlantic Hockey Association points; Air Force gets one.

The Falcons went 1-for-6 on the power play, while AIC went 0-for-3. Guy Blessing made 25 saves in goal for Air Force.

Air Force will look for its first win in Springfield since 2015 on Sunday. The Falcons are 6-5-2 after the tie.

