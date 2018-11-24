Air Force seems as surprised — and disappointed — by this as anyone.
Not just a 93-56 drubbing at the hands of Colorado on Saturday at Clune Arena, but this young season in general.
Air Force returned a junior-laden, experienced roster that was ready to shed some of the issues that have plagued this program in recent years through its size and talent. Instead, all those old issues have been exacerbated.
The Falcons shot just 1 of 13 from 3-point range Saturday. They allowed the Buffaloes to shoot 73.3 percent in the second half.
They were outrebounded 44-25. The offense was out of sync and the perimeter defense was consistently a step behind.
Sure, this was against a motivated Pac-12 team coming off a disappointing loss. But this is the same Air Force team that lost an exhibition to an NCAA Division II team by 20 points and is off to a 2-4 start.
“They’re all trying to do it on their own,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “They’re trying to do too much, and they’re not very effective.”
He pointed in particular to his experienced core — Pervis Louder, Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Sid Tomes and Caleb Morris — as not being selfish, but trying to shoulder the burden.
“Those guys have to be better for us,” Pilipovich said. “We’ve got to work them and get them better. I think they thought, coming in, we’re just going to go on our past experience and we’re going to be able to be successful.”
Colorado’s Lucas Siewert didn’t miss in six attempts, scoring 17 points — including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Namon Wright scored 13 off the bench and Sand Creek graduate D’Shawn Schwartz had 11 for the Buffaloes (3-1), who jumped to an 11-2 lead and were never seriously threatened.
“I feel like we’re just trying to find out what our identity is going to be,” said Air Force junior Ryan Swan, who missed practice all week with a sprained ligament in his knee and scored 11 points in 14 minutes Saturday.
“I don’t feel like we really have established who’s going to play this role, who’s going to play that role. It’s all just being tossed up right now, in my opinion. I just feel like we feel confused on who’s going to really take the handle a little bit.”
The Falcons tweaked their offense. Several players have dealt with illness and injuries.
Some new players — like A.J. Walker, who started for the first time Saturday and led the Falcons with 13 points — have been thrown into the mix.
“I’m just trying to get it to the open guy, get team wins,” said Walker, a quick freshman point guard.
With about 20 percent of the season already in the books, the issues have added up and no clear answer seems to be emerging.
“We can’t go up there trying to hit a home run every time we get to the plate,” Pilipovich said. “That’s not who we are, that’s never who we’ve been. We’ve got to go single and double and steal a few bases and play that way. And this team can do that. “We’ll get there. I still have confidence in this team, no question.”