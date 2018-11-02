The new $1.4 million video board and ribbon displays sure looked sharp at Clune Arena.
So there’s that.
On the court? This was a dress rehearsal that left Air Force with much to fix before the curtain opens next week.
NCAA Division II Western Colorado visited for an exhibition and whomped the Falcons 84-64 on Thursday. Western shot 15 of 29 from the 3-point line, committed four fewer turnovers (13-9), held an 8-0 edge in fast-break points and ran away with this one.
“It’s great for us to get this early, correct some things and get healthy,” Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said.
The Falcons were without junior captain Lavelle Scottie (chest illness) and received only 9 minutes from starter Caleb Morris, who went down hard on his back and tailbone and didn’t return.
Because the result ultimately didn’t matter, Pilipovich didn’t try to scheme his way around Western’s hot perimeter shooting. He played different combinations and simply asked each player to guard his man, even when it was clearly an unfavorable matchup.
“We wanted to play through some stuff and work on it,” said Pilipovich.
Sophomores Keaton Van Soelen (19 points on 8-of-9 shooting) and Ameka Akaya (11 points) had strong offensive stretches, but overall this was a thud of a sneak preview to the season that officially opens Tuesday at home against Johnson & Wales.